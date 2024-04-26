Cowboys get Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton after trading down in NFL draft

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have taken Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the NFL draft. Dallas traded down five spots while targeting a group that lost two starters to free agency. Guyton played mostly right tackle in two seasons with the Sooners. Dallas lost eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in free agency. Center Tyler Biadasz signed with Washington.

