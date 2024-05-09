Corbin Carroll hits a 2-out single in the 8th to put Diamondbacks on top, beat struggling Reds 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Slade Cecconi pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, Corbin Carroll drove in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning single and the Arizona Diamondbacks hung on to beat Cincinnati 5-4 on Thursday, capping a series sweep and extending the Reds’ losing skid to eight games.

Joc Pederson homered in the first inning for Arizona, which won its fourth straight. Five different players drove in runs.

Spencer Steer’s two-out single in the seventh inning tied the game for the struggling Reds, but Carroll’s two-out hit in the eighth brought home Tucker Barnhart and gave Arizona a lead that stuck.

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald struck out Will Benson and Tyler Stephenson and got TJ Friedl on a ground ball to pick up his first save.

Cecconi (2-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two. Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning to get the win.

Reds starter Hunter Greene had his streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings snapped on Pederson’s homer.

Greene allowed three runs and four hits through five innings, striking out six and walking five. Fernando Cruz (1-3) pitched the eighth and took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Starting center fielder Alek Thomas (left hamstring) was pulled from his rehab for further medical examination.

Reds: RHP Ian Gibaut had anterior interosseous nerve-release surgery on his right arm on Thursday. He was shut down in April with lingering forearm issues.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 4.61) is scheduled to take the mound against Orioles lefty Cole Irvin (3-1, 2.86) to open a three-game set on Friday night.

Reds: Lefty Andrew Abbott (1-4, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound against the Giants on Friday night in the first of a 10-game road trip out West. Right-hander Logan Webb (3-3, 3.50) is the scheduled starter for San Francisco.

