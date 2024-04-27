Commanders get their QB in Jayden Daniels, fill several holes in the NFL draft

The Washington Commanders emerged from the NFL draft with their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels and having filled several holes on the roster. After selecting Daniels with the No. 2 pick to lead their rebuild, the Commanders spent the second and third rounds getting him players to throw to: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott and Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey. They also gave defensive-minded coach Dan Quinn a couple of potential difference-makers in the secondary with Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil and Washington safety Dominique Hampton. Left tackle is the one void that remains.

