Colts use the NFL draft to fill two needs: Improve defense, help QB Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard went into the NFL draft with two primary goals. He wanted to improve Indy’s defense and he wanted to put a better supporting cast around second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. He got both. Ballard didn’t make the big splash Colts fans wanted. And he didn’t follow the conventional wisdom on adding cornerbacks to the roster. But he did help the young secondary by taking one of the best pure pass rushers in Round 1, Laiatu Latu, and a potential deep threat in receiver Adonai Mitchell of Texas in Round 2.

