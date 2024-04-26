Colts take first defensive player of NFL draft, UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts took the first defensive player in the NFL draft, choosing edge rusher Laiatu Latu of UCLA with the 15th pick. Latu’s selection ended a 14-player run on offense, which is a draft record. Last season’s Pac-12 defensive player of the year is expected to beef up Indy’s outside pass rush. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound Latu started his career at Washington, where a neck injury forced him to miss two full seasons. He had neck fusion surgery, prompting then-Huskies coach Jimmy Lake to announce that Latu had retired. But Latu transferred to UCLA and was cleared to play in 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.