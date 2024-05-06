Coach Amorim vows to stay with Sporting Lisbon after winning another Portuguese league

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Coach Ruben Amorim has pledged to stay with Sporting Lisbon after leading the club to its second Portuguese title in four seasons. Amorim has been linked with moves to Liverpool and other clubs. But he says he does not intend to leave. His contract expires in 2026. Sporting clinched the Portuguese league on Sunday after Benfica lost at Famalicao 2-0. It is eight points ahead of second-placed Benfica with two rounds remaining. The 39-year-old Amorim is a former Portugal midfielder. He has coached Sporting since 2020 and led the team to the league title in his first year in charge.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.