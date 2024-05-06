Coach Amorim vows to stay with Sporting Lisbon after winning another Portuguese league

By The Associated Press
A video screen shows Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim as the team celebrates with thousands of fans after winning the Portuguese soccer league, in Lisbon, Monday, May 6, 2024. Sporting clinched the title, with two rounds left to play, when cross-town rivals Benfica lost their match Sunday night. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pedro Rocha]

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Coach Ruben Amorim has pledged to stay with Sporting Lisbon after leading the club to its second Portuguese title in four seasons. Amorim has been linked with moves to Liverpool and other clubs. But he says he does not intend to leave. His contract expires in 2026. Sporting clinched the Portuguese league on Sunday after Benfica lost at Famalicao 2-0. It is eight points ahead of second-placed Benfica with two rounds remaining. The 39-year-old Amorim is a former Portugal midfielder. He has coached Sporting since 2020 and led the team to the league title in his first year in charge.

