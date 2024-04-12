Clemson coach Shawn Poppie adds Mississippi’s Chris Ayers as associate head coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie has added Mississippi’s Chris Ayers as associate head coach. Ayers becomes the latest hire for Poppie, who was named to take over the Tigers program last month. Poppie had hired three of his staffers at Chattanooga to join him at Clemson. Ayers has spent the past six years with the Rebels and helped them to the past three NCAA Tournaments.

