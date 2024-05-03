Clemson all-ACC center PJ Hall is entering NBA draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson all-Atlantic Coast Conference center PJ Hall says he is entering the NBA draft. Hall led the Tigers in scoring at 18.3 points a game this season and helped them advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament this past season. Hal announced his decision on social media Friday. He said he had poured everything he had into the past four years at Clemson. Now, he is ready to chase his dream of playing in the NBA.

