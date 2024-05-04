Christopher Bell stops run of misfortune with pole qualifying run at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Christopher Bell put an end to a run of misfortune by qualifying on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Bell turned a lap of 183.107 mph in his No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing, putting him on the front row alongside Ross Chastain for Sunday’s race. Noah Gragson and Kyle Larson will start a row behind them, while Kyle Busch qualified fifth. Bell has dealt with tire problems, spins in qualifying and crashes during races in recent weeks. But he was nearly perfect while whipping around Kansas Speedway, earning his third pole in his last five Cup Series visits to the track.

