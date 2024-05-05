China wins Uber Cup for 16th time, beats Indonesia 3-0 in final

CHENGDU, China (AP) — China underlined its supremacy by beating Indonesia in the final and won the Uber Cup for the 16th time on Sunday. China, which lost the final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0, playing its first Uber Cup final since 2008. Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei provided China a perfect start when she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16. The Chinese pair of world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan then outplayed Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11, 21-8 for a commanding 2-0 lead. Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered for China to win 10-21, 21-15, 21-17.

