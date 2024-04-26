Chiefs trade up with Bills to select WR Xavier Worthy at No. 28 in NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the NFL draft. They decided to give Patrick Mahomes a speedy deep threat with legal uncertainty surrounding the future of Rashee Rice at the position. The Chiefs were supposed to pick last in the first round after winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, but they managed to make a trade with one of their biggest AFC rivals in Buffalo. The Chiefs sent the No. 32 pick, along with a fourth-rounder and seventh-rounder, to the Bills for No. 28, a fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder. Rice is facing charges in Texas for a sports car crash that resulted in several injuries.

