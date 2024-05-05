Chicho scores 9th goal of season, Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC 1-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored his ninth goal of the season to help Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0. Chicho is tied with Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi for most goals in MLS this season. The 30-year-old striker has scored or assisted on 16 of RSL’s 19 goals in 2024. Real Salt Lake (6-2-3) has won three consecutive games and is unbeaten in its last seven. Kansas City (2-4-5) has surrendered 12 goals during its current five-game winless (three losses, two ties) streak.

