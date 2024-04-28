Chicago White Sox promote right-hander Brad Keller from Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have promoted right-hander Brad Keller from Triple-A Charlotte. The 28-year-old Keller is back in the majors after spending his previous six seasons with Kansas City. He signed a minor league contract with Chicago on March 8. He is 38-53 with a 4.27 ERA in 150 career major league games, including 114 starts. He went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts with Charlotte before his promotion. The last-place White Sox also recalled right-hander Prelander Berroa from Charlotte before their series finale against Tampa Bay. Jonathan Cannon was sent down, and fellow right-hander Deivi García was designated for assignment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.