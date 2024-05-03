Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort anchor elite Thunder defense heading into second round of NBA playoffs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The young Oklahoma City Thunder finally have started drawing national attention with a high-scoring offense led by MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But while best known for their scoring prowess, the Thunder also boast a defense that ranked among the league’s best. Rim protector Chet Holmgren and elite on-ball defender Lu Dort anchored a unit that continued to excel as Oklahoma City swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. The Thunder defense will need to keep it going against the Dallas Mavericks or the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round if they are to advance further.

