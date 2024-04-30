Chelsea Gray signs extension with 2-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The two-time WNBA defending champion Las Vegas Aces announced Tuesday they signed point guard Chelsea Gray to a contract extension through 2025. Gray has won three championships: the past two years with the Aces and in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was MVP of the 2022 WNBA Finals and has been first- or second-team all-league three times. Gray averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds last season.

