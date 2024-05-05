Chancalay, Ivačič lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Tomás Chancalay scored in the second half and newly signed Aljaž Ivačič made it stand up in his first start in goal for New England as the Revolution edged the Chicago Fire 1-0. The Revolution (2-7-1) snapped a three-match losing streak after the start was delayed an hour because of inclement weather. Chancalay’s goal was unassisted in the 62nd minute. Both his goals this season have come in the last two matches. Ivačič saved three shots to earn a clean sheet in his first start for New England. Ivačič played for the Portland Timbers from 2019-23 where he posted eight shutouts — six in 2022 — in 53 starts. Chris Brady finished with three saves for the Fire (2-5-4).

