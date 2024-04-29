Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell moves on from blowouts, promises to ‘be better’ in Game 5 against Magic

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Donovan Mitchell says he has put two bad games in Orlando behind him. The Cavaliers’ All-Star guard knows he needs to play better for Cleveland to get past the Magic in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday. Orlando won two games at home in blowout fashion as Mitchell struggled and the Cavs were overwhelmed. Mitchell didn’t score in the second half of Game 4 and knows he has to be more aggressive. That might be easier said than done as he’s been slowed by a left knee injury that has lingered since the All-Star break. Game 6 is Friday at Orlando.

