Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell moves on from blowouts, promises to ‘be better’ in Game 5 against Magic

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) as he tries to drives past him during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Donovan Mitchell says he has put two bad games in Orlando behind him. The Cavaliers’ All-Star guard knows he needs to play better for Cleveland to get past the Magic in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday. Orlando won two games at home in blowout fashion as Mitchell struggled and the Cavs were overwhelmed. Mitchell didn’t score in the second half of Game 4 and knows he has to be more aggressive. That might be easier said than done as he’s been slowed by a left knee injury that has lingered since the All-Star break. Game 6 is Friday at Orlando.

