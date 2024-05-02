Cavs center Jarett Allen doesn’t practice with rib injury and status for Game 6 in Orlando uncertain

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers starting center Jarrett Allen did not practice Thursday as he continues to be slowed by a painful rib injury that could keep him out of Friday night’s Game 6 in Orlando. Allen didn’t dress for Cleveland’s 104-103 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The team said Allen, who was injured in Game 4, only received treatment and did rehab work as his teammates prepared for the Magic. Cleveland holds a 3-2 lead and can close out the series with a road win over the Magic. Game 7, if needed, would be Sunday in Cleveland.

