Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen ruled out for Game 6 of first-round playoff series against Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will play Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic without center Jarrett Allen, who is sitting out for the second straight game because of a bruised rib. Allen, who has arguably been the Cavs’ best player in the series, also missed Game 5, which Cleveland won 104-103 at home on Tuesday. He was injured when he took an elbow in the ribs during the second half of last weekend’s 23-point road loss in Game 4. Cleveland holds a 3-2 lead and can close out the Eastern Conference series with a win Friday night.

