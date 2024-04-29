Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin has no points in an NHL playoff series for the 1st time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin finished a playoff series without a goal or an assist for the first time in his NHL career. Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet entirely throughout the Washington Capitals’ four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Rangers in the first round. He had just five shots on net in the series for by far his lowest total in that category in any of his 15 trips to the postseason. Ovechkin was held without a shot in a decisive 4-2 loss in Game 4 on Sunday night.

