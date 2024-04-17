Canisius hires Penn State assistant Tiffany Swoffard to take over women’s basketball program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius University hired Penn State assistant Tiffany Swoffard to coach its women’s basketball team. It’s a first-time head-coaching position for Swoffard, who has 19 seasons of experience as an assistant. She takes over the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program in replacing Sahar Nusseibeh, who was hired by Eastern Michigan last month. Swoffard will oversee a team in Buffalo, New York, that’s coming off a 17-14 finish — the Golden Griffins’ first winning season since 2008-09.

