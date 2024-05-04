Burnley slips closer to relegation from Premier League with 4-1 loss to Newcastle

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has slipped closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 4-1 home loss to Newcastle. Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all scored for Newcastle, which climbed above Manchester United and into sixth place. Isak also had a penalty saved. He moved onto 20 goals for the campaign. That’s one behind Erling Haaland’s league-leading total for Manchester City. Burnley’s 22nd defeat in 36 games in the league this season left Vincent Kompany’s team in next-to-last place and five points adrift of safety with two games left.

