Buffalo Bills open 2nd round of NFL draft by selecting Florida State receiver Keon Coleman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills elected not to trade back in the NFL draft order for a third time, and addressed their most significant need by selecting Florida State receiver Keon Coleman to open the second round. The 20-year-old Coleman brings size and adept catching ability to a Josh Allen-led offense that traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans earlier this month and lost fourth-year player Gabe Davis to free agency. In his only season at Florida State, Coleman earned All-ACC honors in leading the Seminoles with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

