Buccaneers add offensive line help, select Duke C Graham Barton in NFL draft

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bolstered their offensive line, addressing a need by selecting Duke center Graham Barton with the 26th pick in the NFL draft. The Bucs are coming off a third consecutive NFC South championship and a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance. With Baker Mayfield leading the way at quarterback, the team won five of six games heading into the postseason, where they beat the Eagles in a wild-card matchup before losing to the Lions in the NFC divisional round. Offensive line is one of several areas of need for the Bucs, who lost guard Aaron Stinnie in free agency. Robert Hainsey has filled for an injured Ryan Jensen at center the past two seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.