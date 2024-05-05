Bruins taking lessons, sense of fight into 2nd-round matchup with Panthers

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery wanted to do something different with his team heading into a first-round Game 7 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins were facing the prospect of blowing back-to-back 3-1 leads in the opening round and a sense of impending doom hung over the team. Montgomery hoped a little change of scenery might do the trick. So instead of sleeping in their own beds ahead of their winner-take-all game, they stayed at a nearby hotel. It just may have saved Boston’s season. Next up is a chance at redemption against the Florida Panthers team that eliminated it in last year’s first round after the Bruins had set league records for wins and points.

