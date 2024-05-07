Bruins’ defenseman Brandon Carlo’s day: Wife gives birth in morning, he scores goal in evening

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Have a day, Brandon Carlo. The Boston defenseman wasn’t with his team Monday morning for an excellent reason — his wife Mayson was giving birth to their son, Crew. It’s the couple’s second child. With mother and baby doing well, Carlo flew to South Florida, arriving at Amerant Bank Arena later than the rest of his teammates and scored a second-period goal for the Bruins. Carlo scored with 21 seconds left in the second, getting his second goal of the playoffs and giving Boston a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

