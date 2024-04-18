Browns pleased with QB Deshaun Watson’s progress after shoulder surgery

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are expecting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be ready for their season opener. Watson underwent shoulder surgery in November. He’s been following a conservative rehab program. General manager Andrew Berry said Watson was throwing 40-yard passes this week and the team expects him to be ready when the season starts in September. Watson suffered a fracture to the glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder and had his second season with Cleveland end after six starts. The 28-year-old Watson has played in just 12 games since the Browns acquired him in a 2022 trade from Houston and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

