Browns pleased with QB Deshaun Watson’s progress after shoulder surgery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are expecting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be ready for their season opener. Watson underwent shoulder surgery in November. He’s been following a conservative rehab program. General manager Andrew Berry said Watson was throwing 40-yard passes this week and the team expects him to be ready when the season starts in September. Watson suffered a fracture to the glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder and had his second season with Cleveland end after six starts. The 28-year-old Watson has played in just 12 games since the Browns acquired him in a 2022 trade from Houston and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

