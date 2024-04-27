Browns’ draft picks from Michigan, Ohio State connected by horrific injury in last year’s big game

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns selected two players in the NFL draft forever connected by a horrific injury. In Friday’s third round, the team picked Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who broke his left leg against Ohio State on Nov. 25 when Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., taken by the Browns in the second round, was accidentally thrown into him. Zinter fractured his tibia and fibula on a play that hushed a crowd of more than 100,000 fans inside Michigan Stadium. Zinter and Hall are now teammates. Zinter says he has no hard feelings toward Hall, knowing the play was an accident.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.