Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf in Singapore for his fourth victory on the circuit

By The Associated Press
Captain Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, reacts to his putt on the fourth green during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Sentosa, Singapore. (Doug DeFelice/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug DeFelice]

SINGAPORE (AP) — Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under 68 to win the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore. It was his fourth victory on the circuit. Koepka finished at 15-under 201 for the three rounds, two ahead of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. Leishman finished with a 66 and Smith a 64 at the Sentosa Golf Club. The team title on Sunday went to Ripper GC led by Leishman and Smith. They were 32-under for the tournament, three ahead of two other teams — Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC.

