Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf in Singapore for his fourth victory on the circuit

SINGAPORE (AP) — Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under 68 to win the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore. It was his fourth victory on the circuit. Koepka finished at 15-under 201 for the three rounds, two ahead of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. Leishman finished with a 66 and Smith a 64 at the Sentosa Golf Club. The team title on Sunday went to Ripper GC led by Leishman and Smith. They were 32-under for the tournament, three ahead of two other teams — Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC.

