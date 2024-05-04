Brooks Koepka shoots 7-under 64 to lead LIV Singapore by three strokes

SINGAPORE (AP) — Brooks Koepka shot a 7-under 64 to lead by three strokes after the second round of LIV Golf in Singapore. Rain delayed the start of play by several hours Saturday with the round finishing near dusk. Koepka was at 12-under overall at the Sentosa Golf Club. Four players were three strokes behind after their second round, and four more were just four strokes behind Koepka heading into Sunday’s closing round.

