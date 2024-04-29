British gymnast Ondine Achampong suffers ACL tear ahead of Paris Olympics

LONDON (AP) — Top British gymnast Ondine Achampong says she feels “devastated” after suffering an ACL tear that should rule her out of competing at the Paris Olympics. The 20-year-old Achampong, who was part of the British women’s team that took silver at the world championships in 2022, posted on message on social media Monday saying she sustained the injury during a competition ahead of the European championships. Recovery from a torn ACL can take up to a year. Artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics start on July 27. Achampong recently won four gold medals at the British championships.

