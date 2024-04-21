Bremen ends Stuttgart’s 11-game unbeaten run in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Marvin Ducksch has scored twice for Werder Bremen to end Stuttgart’s 11-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga. Ducksch dispatched a penalty in the 28th minute, then scored again early in the second half for Bremen to take a big step away from the relegation zone. Germany forward Deniz Undav scored late for Stuttgart but couldn’t prevent the visitors’ first league loss since January. Stuttgart remained on course for Champions League qualification despite the loss. Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen was putting its German-record 44-game unbeaten run on the line when it played Borussia Dortmund later.

