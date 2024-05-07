Brazil’s soccer federation suspends matches for 3 southern clubs because of flooding

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s soccer federation has suspended matches involving three top-tier clubs of the country’s flood-ridden southern region, but only for 20 days. Gremio, Internacional and Juventude, which are based in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, will only return to activities after the harms of major flooding are mitigated. Ten of their matches in the Brazilian league and the Brazilian Cup will be rescheduled. The decision also applies to away matches of the three clubs. Many fans and players had pushed for a complete halt to competitions in the South American nation. The soccer body said it will reassess its move after May 27.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.