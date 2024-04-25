Brazil’s Romário returns to training at age 58, scores twice and keeps sharp tongue

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer hero Romário has returned to training at age 58, almost two decades after he retired from the sport. The 1994 World Cup winner turned politician netted two goals as he practiced with much younger players at struggling Rio de Janeiro club América, of which he is the president. América will play in Rio state’s second division championship this year. Romarinho, one of the sons of the former Barcelona star, is in its squad. Romário says “My biggest goal here is to have the chance to play with my son.” América will play its first league match on May 18.

