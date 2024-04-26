Braves 2B Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series versus Guardians

ATLANTA (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been activated by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians. Albies returned from the 10-day injured list on schedule after going down with a fractured right big toe. He was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in an Atlanta victory on April 15. Albies remained in the game and didn’t realize he was injured until he took off his shoe. Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher shared playing time at second base while Albies was out. The Braves went 7-1 during that time to improve to 17-6, the best record in baseball.

