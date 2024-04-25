Bob Cole, the voice of hockey in Canada for a half-century, dies at 90

TORONTO (AP) — Bob Cole, the voice of hockey in Canada for a half-century, has died. He was 90. Known for his “Oh baby!” catchphrase, Cole called some of the most iconic games in the sport as part of “Hockey Night in Canada. His distinctive play-by-play style added even more flavor to the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union, the 2002 Olympic final in Salt Lake City and numerous Stanley Cup Finals.

