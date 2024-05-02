Blue Jays adapt to new field dimensions after renovations make Rogers Centre more compact

TORONTO (AP) — The renovations at the Blue Jays’ home ballpark have altered the field’s dimensions, with this year’s changes shrinking the foul areas at Rogers Centre. Last year’s initial phase brought in the outfield walls and made them higher. Some of the reconfigured walls are parallel to the first- and third-base lines. Those side walls and the smaller foul territory have changed how fielders run to the ball. And preliminary evidence indicates the ballpark has become more hitter-friendly. Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa thinks Rogers Centre is playing more like Boston’s Fenway Park.

