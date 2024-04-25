Blackhawks agree to a 6-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a six-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic, rewarding one of their best young players with a long-term deal. The contract runs through the 2029-30 season with a $4.6 million salary-cap hit. Chicago went 23-53-6 this year, setting a franchise record for losses. But it is hoping for a turnaround as soon as next season, and the contract for Vlasic stamps the Illinois native as part of the team’s young core. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic, who turns 23 in June, had two goals and 14 assists in 76 games this season.

