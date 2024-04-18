Bills’ Josh Allen credits receiver Stefon Diggs for being the caliber of QB he is today

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bid receiver Stefon Diggs farewell in an exchange of texts. Impersonal as that may sound, Allen heaped praise on Diggs by saying he wouldn’t be the quarterback he is today without spending the past four years re-writing the Bills’ single-season record book. Allen arrived for the start of Buffalo’s voluntary workouts that opened this week and shared his first public comments since Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. The quarterback made no mention of Diggs’ mercurial temperament or the occasional sideline flare-ups by saying he’ll always have a spot in his heart for the receiver.

