Bills’ Josh Allen credits receiver Stefon Diggs for being the caliber of QB he is today

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs after a catch during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills dynamic duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs is no more(AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Durisko]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bid receiver Stefon Diggs farewell in an exchange of texts. Impersonal as that may sound, Allen heaped praise on Diggs by saying he wouldn’t be the quarterback he is today without spending the past four years re-writing the Bills’ single-season record book. Allen arrived for the start of Buffalo’s voluntary workouts that opened this week and shared his first public comments since Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. The quarterback made no mention of Diggs’ mercurial temperament or the occasional sideline flare-ups by saying he’ll always have a spot in his heart for the receiver.

