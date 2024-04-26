Bevy of defensive playmakers are available in Round 2 of the NFL draft after historic offensive run

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meets with Green Bay Packers fans during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

The historic run on offensive players, especially quarterbacks, in the first round of the NFL draft pushed plenty of talented defenders down the board. It also pushed some first-round worthy defensive players into Round 2 on Friday. Those include Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Texas A&M inside linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

