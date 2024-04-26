Bengals take OT Amarius Mims in the NFL draft as Cincinnati seeks better protection for Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals, seeking an offensive tackle who can play in front of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow for years to come, chose Georgia tackle Amarius Mims in the first round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound Mims played seven games and suffered an ankle injury in his third year at Georgia in 2023. The Bengals lost tackle Jonah Williams to Arizona in free agency. They have Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side. They signed veteran Trent Brown to a one-year contract to play on the right side, but at 31 he’s not seen as a long-term solution.

