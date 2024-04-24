Bengals pick up fifth-year option on WR Ja’Marr Chase’s contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised the fifth-year option on the rookie deal for star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The 24-year-old Chase is entering the fourth year of his contract. By extending his rookie contract to a fifth year, the Bengals will have more time to reach a long-term deal with the 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year who figures into their long-term plans. Chase, who was a teammate of Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU in 2019, has 268 receptions for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the team in each category in each of the past three seasons.

