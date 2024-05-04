Ben Yedder scores two as Monaco beats Clermont 4-1 to move closer to Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder has scored twice to approach 100 league goals for Monaco as the Principality side beat rock-bottom Clermont 4-1 and moved closer to securing Champions League qualification. Ben Yedder’s second-half brace took him to 15 league goals and made it seven in five career games against Clermont. Following his two goals last weekend against Lyon the sharpshooter now has 97 league goals since joining five years ago. Second-place Monaco was five points ahead of third-place Brest, which hosted lowly Nantes later Saturday. The top three qualify directly for the Champions League with the fourth-place side entering the qualifying rounds.

