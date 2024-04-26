Bayern Munich signals decision is near on new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says he expects a decision within a week on a new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season after Bayern was beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen. The team is facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals next week. Since Tuchel’s departure was announced in February, Bayern has missed out on signing Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and the Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has said he has been in contact with Bayern.

