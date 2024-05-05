Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro ruled out against Real Madrid with ankle injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro has been ruled out of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with an ankle injury. Bayern says the Portugal player suffered a ligament and capsule injury in his ankle against Stuttgart on Saturday and that he will be out for “the next few matches.” Guerreiro went off in the 17th minute against Stuttgart and Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said afterward the player was on crutches. Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt returned to team training on Sunday.

