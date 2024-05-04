Bayern left back Guerreiro sustains injury before Real Madrid in Champions League semifinal

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro has been injured in the team’s Bundesliga game at Stuttgart. It’s a blow for the Bavarian powerhouse ahead of its Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid. The Portugal international went off in the 17th minute on Saturday after stretching too far for the ball. It seemed to be a muscular injury. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made six changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Guerreiro among those starting. Bayern visits Madrid on Wednesday. The winner of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

