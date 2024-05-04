Bayern emerges beaten and bruised from last Real Madrid warmup. Dortmund routs Augsburg ahead of PSG

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has suffered a 3-1 loss at Stuttgart and an injury to Raphaël Guerreiro in its last Bundesliga game before the Champions League semifinal second leg at Real Madrid. Guerreiro went off early with what looked like a muscular injury and is a doubt for Wednesday’s decisive match in Madrid. Borussia Dortmund’s B-team warmed up for Tuesday’s semifinal at Paris Saint-Germain with a 5-1 rout of visiting Augsburg. Dortmund veteran Marco Reus scored one goal and set up another in his first match since it was confirmed he will be leaving his hometown club after a 12-year stint at the end of the season.

