Barcelona’s Champions League exit sends Atletico Madrid to 2025 Club World Cup in the United States

ZURICH (AP) — Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain has sent Atletico Madrid to the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the United States next year. Atletico advances to the FIFA tournament despite being eliminated from the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund. Europe will have 12 teams at the lucrative monthlong tournament in the U.S. They are title winners of the Champions League in the four seasons through this one plus high-ranked teams based on overall results in the competition in this period. FIFA will pay tens of millions of dollars in prize money to Club World Cup teams.

