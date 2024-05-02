Barbra Banda’s 2 goals keep Orlando Pride undefeated in NWSL

By SUSIE RANTZ The Associated Press

Barbra Banda was involved in all four of Orlando’s goals and the Pride beat the North Carolina Courage 4-1 to remain one of three undefeated teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. Ally Watt also had a goal and an assist, and Julie Doyle added another for the Pride. Trinity Rodman had a goal and assist as the Washington Spirit won 4-2 on the road against the Chicago Red Stars. Sophia Smith scored twice to give the Portland Thorns a 3-2 road win against expansion club Bay FC. Smith now has a league-leading seven goals this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.