Barbra Banda’s 2 goals keep Orlando Pride undefeated in NWSL

Barbra Banda was involved in all four of Orlando’s goals and the Pride beat the North Carolina Courage 4-1 to remain one of three undefeated teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. Ally Watt also had a goal and an assist, and Julie Doyle added another for the Pride. Trinity Rodman had a goal and assist as the Washington Spirit won 4-2 on the road against the Chicago Red Stars. Sophia Smith scored twice to give the Portland Thorns a 3-2 road win against expansion club Bay FC. Smith now has a league-leading seven goals this season.

