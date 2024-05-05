Bangladesh wins toss, puts Zimbabwe in to bat 1st in 2nd T20

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain has won the toss and sent Zimbabwe in to bat first in the second T20 international. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0 following an eight-wicket win in the first game. Bangladesh fielded an unchanged side. Zimbabwe, which lost six wickets for five runs before being bowled out for 124 in the opening game, made three changes as it seeks to level the series.

